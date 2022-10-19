AFC West Week 7 Preview: Chargers, Chiefs Tied For First Place

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in action this week as they host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

A 1-4 start has Las Vegas at the bottom of the division, but an opportunity at a streak to turn things around begins Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have tied the Kansas City Chiefs with the best record in the division at 4-2, with Denver trailing at 2-4.

Here's what to look for from the Raiders' fellow division members in Week 7:

Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City is back on the road after two-straight home contests.

It comes off a tight loss to the Buffalo Bills in a matchup that was up for grabs down to the final minutes.

The Chiefs were handed their second loss of the season but will have an opportunity to get back on track when they face a San Francisco team that lost by two touchdowns to the Atlanta Falcons.

It won't be easy, though, as the 49ers are second in the league in fewest passing yards allowed per game.

Seattle Seahawks at Chargers

Los Angeles had a battle of its own that came down to the wire as it defeated the Broncos with a game-winning field goal on Monday night.

The win tied it with Kansas City for the best record in the division, giving it a comfortable lead on Denver and Las Vegas in the division.

The Chargers will look to keep their winning streak alive when they welcome Seattle on Sunday, a team that has not been the most consistent, but is able to play its best game on any given Sunday.

New York Jets at Denver

The Broncos will host a 4-2 Jets team that is currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Denver had a disappointing second half in its loss to the Chargers, a setback that could kick them into gear when it returns home for a shot at its third win of the season on Sunday.

