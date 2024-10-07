After 3 Losses in 5 Games, Time for Raiders to Look to Aidan O'Connell?
Through five games, it seems the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to make Gardner Minshew II QB1 was a failed experiment.
Minshew has done some really good things; he helped will the Silver and Black to two big wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. But he has also a big reason for all three of the Raiders' losses, especially against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Las Vegas had an opportunity to take a commanding 17-3 lead in Sunday's Week 5 contest. It was just 5 yards away from doing so, but Minshew's inexcusable throw to Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II would be taken all the way back to the Raiders' end zone, instead making it a 10-10 game.
Minshew's second pick came in the second half when the Raiders were down 20-10, looking to cut the deficit to 20-17. Again, the veteran quarterback made a poor decision and was intercepted, giving all the momentum right back to Denver.
It was enough to force Raiders coach Antonio Pierce to make a change under center, as Aidan O'Connell would take over for the rest of the contest.
Minshew and O'Connell, of course, had been in a long position battle all offseason, one that would be determined after the Raiders' second preseason game when, frankly, neither quarterback really separated themselves as the clear winner. Nonetheless, Minshew won the job, and now going into Week 6, he may have already lost it.
For much of the offseason, it seemed the starting job was O'Connell's. Pierce said it was his to lose, and it seemed he had already earned it from his play as the starter in the last nine games of the 2023 season.
As a rookie, O'Connell helped lead the Raiders to wins over all three of their division rivals, including the then-defending and eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sunday's loss may have been the last straw for Minshew, and it wouldn't be surprising at all if we see O'Connell get the start next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But O'Connell would have to prove he deserves it. He would have a great opportunity to turn things around for this Raiders team, starting with a chance to get them to 3-3 with a just under two-thirds of a season still to play.
If he doesn't, though, it will be essential that the Raiders take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. They weren't able to do so in this year's draft because of the fact that the top six quarterbacks in the class were all taken before Las Vegas was up to pick at No. 13.
Some names to consider will be Shadeur Sanders of Colorado, Quinn Ewers of Texas and Carson Beck of Georgia, to name a few.
