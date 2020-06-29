RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

AJ Cole, Undrafted Free Agent on the Verge of Being a Star

Jairo Alvarado

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia may have found a gem at punter.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with one punter in their roster, AJ Cole. Cole is entering his second season as a Raider. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State. He tried out during the offseason a year ago and received the coaching staff's attention immediately.

Cole took the starting job from Johnny Townsend during the preseason and later added the duties as a holder for kicker Daniel Carlson.

Cole would go on to start all 16 games as a rookie. He was netting 67 punts, 18th most in the NFL, averaging net yardage of 46 yards a punt, which ranked him No. 16 among all starting punters.

His longest punt was a 74-yarder, third-longest punt in the NFL last season, and finished the season downing 33 punts in the opposing 20 yards and had zero block punts.

"I think Townsend has got his hands full with A.J. Cole," said Raiders Coach Gruden said after the first preseason game in 2018. "It's going to be interesting down the stretch. Cole proved he could kickoff, which adds to his versatility. He downed them inside the 20, I think, a couple of times. He put on a display the other day against the Rams. We haven't seen kicks like that since Shane Lechler was here, or Marquette King."

Highly praised by Gruden a year ago, Cole continues to improve and show that he does not need anyone else on the team to push him going forward.

Raider Nation should be excited as Cole is in a position to lock his job for a long time.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode III

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

We are taking you on a virtual visit to all of the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 opponents. Today we look to the Miami Dolphins.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Kolton Miller Rising as Derek Carr's Bodyguard

Entering his third season, Kolton Miller rises in prominence as Derek Carr's body guar and stalwart on the offensive line.

Jairo Alvarado

by

sactomax

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

As we tour the 2020 NFL landscape preview all of the Las Vegas Raiders, we find ourselves in Gotham talking about the New York Jets.

Hikaru Kudo

Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys Similar to Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, and Mike Mayock have the Las Vegas Raiders on the precipice of something great. Eerily similar to what Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Making Wide Receiver a Priority this Season

Since the moment 2019 came to an end, Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock, and the Las Vegas Raiders have made wide receiver a top priority.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Marcus Allen Knew Josh Jacobs Would Challenge His Records

Raiders Hall of Famer Marcus Allen has developed a relationship with one of the silver and black's rising stars in Josh Jacobs.

Tom LaMarre

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders New Weapon Lynn Bowden

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves loaded with weapons all over the field. Lynn Bowden is one of the latest, and there is little he can't do.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raider Cliff Branch's Hall of Fame Resume Speaks for Itself

Every year that passes and Raider Nation's Cliff Branch is not inducted into the Hall of Fame, is an indictment on the institution and not the player.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Mark Davis Gave Blessing to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, since 2017, has given his team permission to sign Colin Kaepernick if they feel he can help the team.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hondo S. Carpenter