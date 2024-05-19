Alexander Mattison 'Feeling Good' During First Offseason With the Raiders
Running back Alexander Mattison had not had to transition to a new organization since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.
Now, he has a a new home in Las Vegas. Mattison was one of the Raiders' key free-agent signings this offseason and will play a critical role in the run game, likely serving as a backup to Zamir White and potentially being utilitzed as a receiving threat.
On Monday, Mattison begins his first OTAs with the Silver and Black, but the veteran running back is already settled in.
"It's been good, it's been amazing, we've been getting after it," Mattison told Mike Dixon of Vegas Sports Today. "I'm feeling good. It's one of those things where coming into a new team, new system, new teammates, new coaches, you don't know what to expect. But everything is feeling amazing. The team, we're working hard. We're working hard. So, I'm excited."
Mattison now joins a team that has the luxury of playing and practicing in one of the finest facilities in the league.
"Everything about it is beautiful," Mattison said. "I know that Mark Davis, he did an amazing job with the players in mind, making sure that we have everything we need right there at the facility. And yeah, it's top-tier, top-notch."
Mattison played the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He comes off a career campaign, having recorded 700 rushing yards and 192 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.