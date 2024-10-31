Alexander Mattison on How Raiders Can be Successful on the Ground
The Las Vegas Raiders have not established an identity all season on offense. Going into the season, Coach Antonio Pierce wanted to be a run-first team.
The Raiders have had sparks here and there, but the ground production has not been consistent enough. When one thing is going right on offense, Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy does the opposite.
It is not a secret that opposing defenses are stacking the box against the Raiders. And this offense needs to be pass first to set up the run.
Last week, the Raiders had one of the worst rushing games in league history. Raiders running back Alexander Mattison carried the ball 14 times, for only 15 yards.
"It just takes a collective effort to hash out the details," Mattison said. "Everyone has to do their part. And once we could do that consistently -- I mean, we have been able to see it here and there, but we just have to do it consistently. When we can do that, we could get rolling and things will start to show up and we will start to stack the plays. We will start to stack runs together and build off of it.
" ... We had some momentum coming off of the previous game but this week, we played a tough defensive unit, and there were a few plays here and there; we just had some execution errors. Whether it might be playing call versus the defense they are in and wishing we had that one back — those types of things, where both from an execution standpoint. There are few times in the game that we felt like we could have done better."
The Raiders are heading to Cincinnati this Sunday to face another talented defense that likes to blitz a lot.
"I mean, it is not any different than the things we have already seen," Mattison said. "Some defenses that we have gone up against have shown to blitz just as much, if not more. So, it is nothing that we are not ready to handle. We go into this game to go in there and handle whatever they bring. Be on the attack when it comes to our offensive mindset."
