Andre James Shares Excitement for Raiders' OL
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an impressive offensive line in the last two seasons.
However, there is still room for improvement. The Raiders spent a high draft pick on Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, who expects to compete for the starting right guard spot.
The Raiders have one of the best left tackles in the NFL, Kolton Miller. Left guard Dylan Parham is looking to make strides in 2024. Center Andre James has been a stabilizing presence for years. Powers-Johnson is supplemented by reliable veterans. The right tackle spot is up for grabs.
James has manned the center position for the last three seasons and re-signed a few months ago. He talked about some of the offensive linemen on the team and his excitement level for that group in 2024 when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“Unfortunately, we’ve lost quite a bit of dudes in the last year, so the offensive line room is going to look a bit different,” James said said. “But I’m excited for the new pieces we got. I just want to get to work, dude. You’re just learning everything, just getting this new system, fixing our brains to running the zone concept because it’s a lot different than what we were doing from the past. So, I’m excited to get this new talent in, I think they’ll be some good additions for us.”
As a veteran in this league, James can offer his expertise to young players, like Powers-Johnson, or even tackle Thayer Munford, on how to get game-ready.
“I thought Thayer did a really good job playing any role that they wanted him to, and he stepped up big time for us," James said. "I think it’s just communication. Most of the time, they’re young, sometimes their nerves can be crazy like mine were. We’ve all been in that situation, so it’s just getting them calmed down and just being able to talk to them and get them on the same page and just lead them the right way.”
Raider Nation is feeling good about where the offensive line is ahead of the 2024 season. If that group can play to their potential, the Raiders could return in the postseason.
