Antonio Pierce and the Raiders Looking to Set the Tone This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a season in which they spent the second half of the season building a different culture and identity than the one that had been established over the previous season and a half.
The Raiders lacked an identity for the first half of the season, as they did for much of the time Josh McDaniels was the team’s head coach. Although many of the team’s issues were still there, they no longer lacked an identity once Coach Antonio Pierce replaced McDaniels.
However, even after Coach Pierce took over, the Raiders still struggled with slow starts in multiple games and inconsistent play at times. With a retooled roster and a new coaching staff that is more competent in critical areas, such as playcalling, Pierce plans to make the Raiders a more physical team this upcoming season. He wants the Raiders to be the team setting the tone instead of responding to the opposing team's doing so.
"I'd like for us to set the tone,” Pierce said at training camp last week. “I want us to be a heavy-handed team. You'll see more runs today than passes. We've done enough for that. We've seen that. We'll have another chance to throw later on.
“But I'd really like to see our running backs hit that hole full speed. I'd love to see our linebackers come down to the second level, and then our safeties fit. I pretty much know what to expect with the O-line and D-line. It's going to be a bloodbath up front, and I'm excited to see that as well."
The Raiders enter the upcoming season aiming to turn over a new leaf in many regards. They are just a few weeks from their first opportunity to do so. With a full offseason to prepare for the upcoming season and starting the season on the road against a division opponent that also made many changes, would be a good time for this Raiders team to prove they are not the same as last season’s Raiders team. Physically and mentally setting the tone each week will be the best Pierce can reestablish the Raider Way for the organization.
