Antonio Pierce Expects the Raiders to be Fresh Heading into Week 1
Coach Antonio Pierce is days away from starting a season in the National Football League as a head coach.
After an eventful offseason, the Raiders will soon be back on the field playing meaningful football games, starting with a Week 1 matchup against AFC West foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders have prepared all offseason to pick up where they left off last season, as they aim to build upon the success of last season’s final nine games and improve in many areas.
Like every other team in the NFL, the Raiders took some additional time off to enjoy the Labor Day weekend before the start of another rigorous season. Pierce ensured the Raiders’ starters, who did not play in the team’s final preseason game, had plenty of time off to rest their bodies and mentally prepare for the start of the season. He said he expects those players to be fresh heading into the season’s first game.
“Well, our vets are kind of used to it,” Pierce said. “Like I said, they just had four days off. They didn't play in the game. So, if you go back, that's Friday, Saturday, Sunday. They come on Monday for a little bit, so they had four days there. Practice three days and another four days off.
“Like I said, we should be fresh. What I expect for them is what we talk about. It's days before the game, and this is an important game for us. We want to get off to a fast start. We're on the road against a divisional foe. We can take time off later down the road, not right now. So, they'll be in the building. I expect them in the building.”
The Raiders worked hard over the summer to have a more productive team than last season. Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco have used nearly every resource at their disposal to help put the team in a position to win more games this season and potentially compete for a playoff spot. They will soon find out how good of a job they did this offseason, as the season's first four games will be very telling for the Silver and Black.
