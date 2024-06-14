Antonio Pierce 'The Player' is Helping the Raiders' Offense Learn the Playbook
Antonio Pierce is now installing more than a new system and culture for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The former NFL linebacker is now a head coach, but that does not stop him from thinking like a player. Pierce wants to understand his players and how they feel about everything he is putting into the new system. What better way to do that than thinking like a player he once was?
Pierce has made it clear about what he is trying to do now as the new head coach of the Silver and Black.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed what he saw from Pierce in mandatory minicamp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"He wanted to come out of this mandatory minicamp with two things, and that is something else I really respect about AP, is that he is very detailed on what he wants and does not overdo expectations," Carpenter said. "He wanted the guys to absolutely get installation, which they got. And he wanted relationships. He said something that I thought was brilliant, and I never thought about this, and I confess that and I admit it. He has been spending a ton of time with the offense, a ton, because they are installing a new offense. And when he was asked about it, he said, 'I want to think like a player. When I am in those offensive meetings, I take my head coach hat off and I am a player. Because as a player, I understand installation and how that works.'
" ... He wanted to make sure: Is Luke Getsy and his staff installing the offense in a way player is going to get, comprehend, feel comfortable asking questions, all of that? I am going to be honest, I thought it was beneficial to have AP, who is a former head coach, and I confess that. I had not thought about him being able to sit there thinking like a player. I was like, 'That's huge.'"
The Raiders will benefit from having a former player as their head coach. Pierce filled his coaching staff with well-known, experienced coaches and new young coaches as well.
