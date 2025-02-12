Are Raiders Rival's Fans Turning on Travis Kelce?
The Las Vegas Raiders longtime rival, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss to end their season. The Chiefs had their worst performance in Super Bowl LIX and it has not sat well with many of their fans. It was not just that they lost but how they lost was most surprising.
The Chiefs were blowout by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, 40-22. The Chiefs were looking to make history as the only team ever to win three straight Super Bowls, but they did not even stand a chance against the Eagles.
After the game all eyes were on tight end Travis Kelce because the Super Bowl blowout could have been his last game in the National Football League. Kelce did not have a good game at all and disappeared when his team needed him the most last Sunday. Now he has a decision to make heading into the offseason.
Many Chiefs fans seem done with Kelce after a horrible performance in the Super Bowl. They are now turning on Kelce.
"Believe it or not, there are Kansas City fans who want Kelce released this offseason," said staff writer Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. "It's the most shocking heel turn we've seen in a while."
"Pretty apparent all season he's not hungry anymore, whether it was the podcast deal worth more than his contract, or the soon to be billionaire wife, his heart isn't really in it anymore," one fan wrote said Rosovoglou.
"I've thought about it, but I still love what I do," said Kelce during Super Bowl Week. "It's moments like these, weeks like these, the month that we just had in the playoffs that make me feel like I could play this game forever. I think I still got a lot of football left in me. I think this year has been one of the most special years of my life. I think it's gonna continue to make me want to do more in the football world."
If Kelce did not give his all and he knows it, Chiefs fans have every right to be upset with him. Kelce knows himself best and if he cannot give 100 percent to his teammates and the Chiefs organization it will be the right thing to do and retire.
