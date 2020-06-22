Around the World of the NFL Podcast II

RaiderMaven
Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans that span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders.

This week, we are all Raiders.  There is so much surrounding this storied franchise we have to discuss and put under the microscope.  will take on such topics as:

  • How good is Mike Mayock?
  • Is Mayock one of the best GM’s in pro football?
  • How good is Josh Jacobs?
  • The Khalil Mack trade.
  • The Jon Gruden/Mayock relationship.
  • The pick of Henry Ruggs III
  • The pick of Damon Arnette
  • The Gruden passion.
  • Looking at what made the Steelers so successful and how that can apply to Jon Gruden.
  • Do all of the weapons the Raiders have accumulated on offense for Derek Carr change Jon Gruden’s play-calling?

