Around the World of the NFL Podcast:  Episode V

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans that span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders.

This week, we are all Raiders. There is so much surrounding this storied franchise we have to discuss and put under the microscope. will take on such topics as:

  • Racial issues in our nation are real. But are there concerns that politics are consuming sports too much?
  • Most people go to sports to get away from politics, but with significant issues, it is germane to discuss when athletes are.
  • Are Americans starving for sports to return?
  • Green Bay Packers CEO brutally honest assessment of the NFL and COVID-19.
  • How will the NFL handle testing during the season? How will weekly testing impact games?
  • Is it put up or shut up time for the NFL?
  • Will the NFL follow the NFLPA recommendation to cancel all the pre-season?
  • How will the loss of mini-camps and pre-season impact the undrafted free agents and regular free agents?
  • Predicting games nine through 12?
  • Will the Raiders, beat the Broncos?
  • Will the Chiefs sweep the season series?
  • What about the Raiders versus the Jets and Falcons?
  • What will be the Raiders record after 12 games?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

