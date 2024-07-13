As Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Aims to Prove Doubters Wrong, He Must Prove Those Who Believe in Him Right
After weeks of bad quarterback play, the Las Vegas Raiders were unexpectedly forced to elevate third-string rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell to the starting position halfway through last season.
The Raiders started the second half of the season with a new head coach and a new starting quarterback in what was supposed to be a pivotal year for many within the organization. While O’Connell had his first start of the season early, on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, he did not see much playing time between his first and second start.
Still, O’Connell performed admirably down the stretch. The rookie quarterback would lead the Raiders to a 5-4 record, with multiple solid performances and multiple performances that needed vast improvement. When Coach Antonio Pierce was promoted to the interim head coaching position, he let it be known that O’Connell was not only the starting quarterback but that he would be the starting quarterback moving forward, no matter what.
Coach Pierce clarified that the team would win or lose with O’Connell as quarterback but would not win or lose because O’Connell was the quarterback. This was a significant vote of confidence, as, until that point, the Raiders had lost multiple games solely because of poor quarterback play.
The fact that Pierce stood by O’Connell so boldly and publicly was also noteworthy, as Pierce was a first-time head coach on the professional level. Pierce, like O’Connell, was a first-time starting quarterback on the professional level. Win, lose, or draw, they were in it together.
For a rookie quarterback starting on one of the highest-paid offenses in the National Football League and starting for one of the most storied organizations in all of sports to receive that kind of support was priceless.
Many have overlooked what O’Connell did last season and what he could potentially do this season with an upgraded roster and coaching staff; Pierce has been supportive yet firm and fair when it comes to O’Connell. He’s supported him but also made it clear, just as publicly, that O’Connell needed to improve in multiple areas this offseason if he hoped to keep the starting position.
His head coach has supported him. He has earned the trust of his teammates by playing through one of the most challenging situations of any quarterback in the league. He has doubters nationally that he aims to prove wrong this season. However, O’Connell also has many believers on his side, and he hopes to prove them right. However, to do so, he’ll need to beat out Gardner Minshew for the starting position and play well this upcoming season.
