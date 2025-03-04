Momentum Building Toward Raiders Drafting Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have entered the offseason with multiple glaring needs, and while quarterback certainly stands out above the rest, they also have some other blatantly obvious issues to address.
One of those issues is the running back position, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering the Raiders lost Josh Jacobs to free agency last year and didn't really replace him.
Zamir White was a crushing disappointment in 2024, and while Sincere McCormick played very well down the stretch, Las Vegas probably shouldn't be relying on him as a lead back.
The Raiders have ample cap room to sign free agents, but they may actually be better off punting to the NFL Draft, which may feature the deepest running back class we have seen in quite some time.
But there is one halfback who is clearly the cream of the crop this April: Boise State Broncos superstar Ashton Jeanty.
More and more momentum is building toward Las Vegas taking Jeanty with the sixth overall pick, as you are beginning to see numerous mock drafts predicting the Raiders to select the historic weapon.
Most recently, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team projected Las Vegas to nab Jeanty with its first-round draft choice.
"Las Vegas made the big swing last week for quarterback Matthew Stafford and fell short. Knowing where they rank in this draft and that they have a shorter window than many rebuilding teams thanks to Pete Carroll's age, don't be surprised if they take another hack at an established NFL quarterback to be their answer," Crabbs wrote. "Doing so, along with a deeply invested offensive line, makes Ashton Jeanty a potential massive addition as a missing link to a dangerous offense."
Crabbs makes a very good point about Carroll's age relative to what the Raiders may do as far as the quarterback position is concerned. Plus, at No. 6, Las Vegas may not be in a position to be able to land Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward anyway.
Jeanty fell 27 yards short of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA rushing record this past year and is a generational talent at the position. With the Raiders desperately needing weapons, Jeanty may prove too enticing to ignore.
