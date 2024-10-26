At 2-5, the Raiders Could Take a Strong Look at Their Roster
This season for the Las Vegas Raiders has not gone as anyone around the team had predicted. The Raiders are 2-5 and facing a tough opponent in Week 8.
The Raiders have been dealing with a lot this season. From injuries on both sides of the ball. To poor quarterback play and an offense that still has not found a grove.
A positive some could look at is the valuable time and snaps that the Raiders' young players are taking up. They've to step in and fill roles for the veteran players who have been hurt and are doing a good job of doing so. Every week, it seems like the Raiders are using the next-man-up mentality.
Las Vegas' coaching staff and Raider Nation are getting a good look at the roster now heading into Week 8 of the NFL season.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about this Raiders roster on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The point of the matter is when you got a lot of young players playing well it does not mean you are saying it is where they are going to be in three or four years," Carpenter said. "But for their age, that is a bright spot for the Raiders. It is a bright spot for them this year. No. ...At 2-5, you are probably looking long-term. Let us get a really strong look at our roster. And I think there is a lot of reason for optimism there.
"I think now is the time for those reps," Trezevant said. "There are a lot of talented players on this team and across the league that need more reps. They just have not had the chance to play. It does not mean they are good or bad, they just need more practice and more experience. And at 2-5 and the season not looking too good, you invest two of your first three draft picks in your offensive line, you might as well use the time to go ahead and get them up to speed...I think that is where reps and time are going to come into play for these guys. Out of the five offensive lines, two of them are rookies. They are thinking long-term."
