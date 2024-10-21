At 2-5, the Raiders' QB Issues May Not be Solved Until the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, hoping to salvage their season with a win on the road.
However, the exact opposite happened, as the Raiders’ struggles on offense continued in their 20-15 loss to the Rams on Sunday. Essentially, each of the Raiders’ flaws was displayed in another disappointing performance by the Silver and Black.
Nearly everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Raiders, and this has become a recurring theme for Las Vegas this season. After quarterback Aidan O’Connell left the game with an injury and did not return, the Raiders turned to veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to help get them through the game.
Minshew would show why he was benched in favor a couple of weeks ago by playing arguably his worst game since signing with the team. Considering some of his other performances this season, that is undoubtedly a hard thing to do. Still, Minshew found a way to play terribly, throwing three interceptions and fumbling the ball after being sacked.
The Rams returned the fumble for a touchdown.
“I think we just have to look at film,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce after the loss. “I thought today, a couple of those were some balls that were bobbled around. The first one, I think he was just trying to make a play. Brok wasn’t looking at the ball, interception.
“Its something we have got to look at, and obviously, when the quarterback has the ball in his hands, we have to protect it. We have got to do a better job protecting the football.”
Minshew’s four turnovers were unquestionably the difference in the game, as the Raiders turned the ball over four times and lost by less than a touchdown. Minshew’s inability to protect the football or score touchdowns when the team needed him to play well has been a microcosm of the season.
The Raiders have plenty of issues that need to be sorted out, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Primarily, the Raiders need a dependable quarterback. Or, at the very least, they need a quarterback who does not play so poorly that they are the main reason the team loses on Sunday or who they do not view as simply a game manager.
At the rate they are going, the Raiders will be in prime position to select that quarterback in the next NFL Draft.
