2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons

Hikaru Kudo

While the 2020 football season is still months away, it's never too early to start previewing the season. In this series, we'll preview every game in the Raiders regular season and look into each opponent. In week 12, the Raiders travel to the other side of the country to play the Atlanta Falcons.

New Additions to the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons walk into the 2020 season with only one thing: don't have a 1-7 record through the first eight games of the season.

To avoid the downfall, which eventually resulted in a 7-9 record for the Falcons last season, Atlanta made several fundamental personnel changes.

For starters, in the 2020 draft, the Falcons drafted cornerback A.J. Terrell from Clemson. Terrell had 34 tackles last year with the Tigers, including 24 solo tackles. Terrell will play opposite to third-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who booked 62 tackles, including 50 solo tackles last season with the Falcons. Terrell is a welcomed addition to the Falcons, helping round out the struggling secondary.

The Falcons signed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to a three-year $48 million deal for free agency signings. Fowler, a former Los Angeles Ram, will play opposite to defensive end, Grady Jarrett, rounding out the defensive line for Atlanta.

Additionally, the Falcons had a primary free agency signing in running back Todd Gurley. Although he was diagnosed with arthritis in his left knee by his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, and was ultimately let go, after clearing physicals, Gurley will be a significant addition to the Falcons running game. Struggling through injury, Gurley rushed for 12 touchdowns last season, tied for fifth in the league.

The Falcons' new additions to the team should result in more success on the field this season.

Raiders success lies in the Offense

As for the Las Vegas Raiders, the impact player will be 2020 first-round pick, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs, who averaged just under 19 yards per reception with Alabama last season, is expected to add a vital offensive weapon to quarterback Derek Carr.

Also, tight ends Darren Waller, who averaged 12.7 yards per reception, and veteran Jason Witten will allow Carr to utilize his slot options, allowing Carr to open up short and long routes down the field.

Since the Falcons off-season moves also focused on rounding out their defensive line, the Raiders' offensive line must protect Carr to the best of their ability.

Carr's protection is led by center Rodney Hudson and guard Richie Incognito. Hudson allowed only three pressures in 509 pass-blocking snaps last season, while Incognito allowed nine pressures in 414 snaps.

The Raiders can win this matchup if the Offense can find success against the newly revamped Falcons defense.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

