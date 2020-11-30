Credit the Falcons for Making Raiders One-Dimensional

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Las Vegas Raiders by successfully turning the balanced Silver and Black into something they aren't.

Thanksgiving weekend or not, a few Raider players on offense did not feel like this week's practice was as productive as others.

That same vibe might have carried over to Sunday's game, and the Falcons defense took advantage of it.

We know the Raiders get it going when the offensive line begins to dominate the line of scrimmage, and the running game helps open the field for Derek Carr to control the game clock.

But this week, the Falcons defense stopped the running game from establishing itself, which forced the offense to become one dimensional the entire game.

All season-long, the Falcons defense has been getting torched in all possible ways, and coming into week 12, they ranked 29th in the league for allowing the most yards per game at 406 yards per game.

In a game where everyone except the Falcons expected to be a shootout, the Raiders were out-played by a bad Atlanta team.

"Atlanta is fighting for their lives, we said that coming in, this is one of the best 3-7 teams that I have seen. They did this to Minnesota, who was a playoff team last year. I challenge anybody that's getting ready for Atlanta, this team is a really good football team, and well-coached," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

The Raiders' offense averaged 235 passing yards and 134 rushing yards per game, and this Sunday, the offense finished the game with 203 passing yards and 14 carries for 40 rushing yards.

Josh Jacobs had only seven carries for 27 yards, and Derek Carr had no touchdown pass.

Drive after drive; the Raiders were either punting or giving the ball away in the way of a turnover.

The Falcons defense rattled Carr, forced five turnovers, four fumbles, and one interception. Carr was responsible for three lost fumbles and a pick-six.

Despite their record, the Falcons have improved to 4-2 under interim head coach Raheem Morris, who has these Falcons playing better football from what their record shows.

