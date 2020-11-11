Around the World of the NFL Podcast XXI

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· How good are the Las Vegas Raiders

· Derek Carr’s emergence among the elite

· Jon Gruden’s impact

· Jim Harbaugh to where?

· How bad are the New York Jets and Detroit Lions?

· NFL playoff contingency plans

· Tim Tebow’s limits on play calling?

· What is going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers? The impact of COVID-19 on the National Football League.

