Around the World of the NFL Podcast XXI

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· How good are the Las Vegas Raiders

· Derek Carr’s emergence among the elite

· Jon Gruden’s impact

· Jim Harbaugh to where?

· How bad are the New York Jets and Detroit Lions?

· NFL playoff contingency plans

· Tim Tebow’s limits on play calling?

· What is going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers?  The impact of COVID-19 on the National Football League.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Thread

Join us in the official Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

B1G Ball Buster1

Derek Carr’s Diving First Down: Another Tool for the Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr showed his diving skills on the field Sunday. It's yet another tool for the Silver and Black to use moving forward.

Hikaru Kudo

MSU88CHICK

Previewing the Denver Broncos Offense

The Raiders defense will be going up against a Denver offense that hasn't had much consistency

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson Stepped Up for the Raiders

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson won the game for the Raiders, after ajaring Donald Palmer Jr.'s catch in the end zone with time running out.

Hikaru Kudo

NewRaiderFan

Jon Gruden Pleased as Las Vegas Raiders March Forward

Jon Gruden is not known as a coach who sees his team from the perspective of half-full, but at the midway point of the 2020 season, he is pleased.

Tom LaMarre

Recap from Raiders 31-26 Win Against the Chargers

The Raiders stayed undefeated in the AFC by beating the Chargers 31-26

Darin Alexander Baydoun

NewRaiderFan

Gruden: “I Don’t Regret Calling it. I Do Regret the Results”

Head coach Jon Gruden takes responsibility for the three points given away at the end of the first half on Sunday.

Hikaru Kudo

DuffyCarpenter1

Previewing the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second AFC West game in a row when they take on the Denver Broncos

Darin Alexander Baydoun

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

How to watch the Raiders (4-3) play the Chargers (2-5) in Week 9 action.

Hikaru Kudo

MSU88CHICK

Ground Game is a Key to Las Vegas Raiders Success

In the 31-26 victory over the Chargers, the Raiders ground game was a key to their success on the field today.

Hikaru Kudo