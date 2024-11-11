Best Value Free Agents for Raiders at Important Positions
The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling this season, and it does not appear that they will turn things around.
Coach Antonio Pierce has not recaptured the magic he found as the interim coach in the second half of the 2023 season. Many in Raider Nation are looking past this season and focusing on the future.
The Raiders could decide to tear everything down and start a rebuild, or they could add players through free agency and try to remain competitive in 2025. Whatever their decision, the Raiders cannot stand pat and do nothing this offseason. Something has to change.
If the Raiders go the re-tool route, they must add quality free agents who can help them immediately. Where could those players come from?
Let’s identify three quality depth free agents at positions of need for the Silver and Black.
Wide receiver Robert Woods - Woods is a bit older but has been a productive receiver for almost his entire career.
At 33 years old, Woods would not command a major contract at this point in his career. He could provide a safety net who can still make a few big plays. Woods has 8,120 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in his 12-year career.
The Raiders must add more wide receivers after moving on from Davante Adams. Woods would be a solid short-term option.
Safety Jeremy Chinn - Marcus Epps suffered a torn ACL early in the season and hits free agency after this season, so the Raiders could look to make a change at safety.
Chinn spent a productive few seasons with the Carolina Panthers, posting 324 total tackles, 12 for loss, 12 quarterback hits, 17 passes defended, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason and has been productive there as well.
The Raiders could use Chinn as a versatile player in the secondary. He is a former linebacker, so he is a sound tackler. At just 27 years old, if he joins the Silver and Black and plays well, he could become a core part of their defense.
Linebacker Kyzir White - Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are impending free agents. If the Raiders lose either linebacker, White could be a solid replacement.
White has had a solid year for the Arizona Cardinals, totaling 62 tackles, three for loss, three quarterback hits, two passes defended, and an interception. He is a solid run-stopping linebacker, but his strength is his coverage ability.
White could fill a hole left by Spillane or Deablo if the Raiders are unable to bring either back.
