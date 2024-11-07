Blossoming Raiders Rookie Receives Well-Earned Recognition
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. While most of their starters are quality players, the Raiders entered the season with little depth. The slew of injuries the Raiders have suffered this season has shown just how little proven depth the team has.
Still, Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco did a solid job of drafting this season, especially in the early rounds. The Raiders were stuck between a rock and a hard place with the 13th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.
They desperately needed a talented quarterback or offensive lineman but were out of reach for a quality quarterback. Arguably, the best tight end in college football history happened to be available when the Raiders went to make their pick.
While the Raiders needed an offensive lineman, they wisely chose to draft the best player available instead of drafting for a need that could be filled in other ways.
That led to the Raiders’ unexpected selection of tight end Brock Bowers, who has already been one of the organization's best first-round draft picks of at least the last decade, if not longer.
Greg Auman of FOX Sports recently released his list of Midseason All-Rookie Team, and Bowers was obviously on that list. Bowers has had an exceptional rookie season despite having two of the worst quarterbacks and the worst offensive coordinators in the league.
Auman noted Bowers’ ability to find success, even though he does not have much help around him in critical positions, speaks volumes about his long-term potential.
“Despite a bad quarterback situation, Bowers is challenging for the best rookie season ever by a tight end, on pace to top 1,000 receiving yards and 100 catches,” Auman said.
“Next to [Jayden] Daniels, Bowers is probably the rookie most likely to earn Pro Bowl honors this season, a rare tight end who can and will be his team's No. 1 passing target.”
The Raiders' decision to draft Bowers was this season's saving grace. If everything else about the Raiders' season stayed the same, but they had drafted any other available player other than Bowers, their brutal 2-7 season likely would be even worse.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.