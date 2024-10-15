Bowers Has Been a Bright Spot for a Dull Raiders Offense
The main problem with the Las Vegas Raiders is how bad they have been on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders are 26th in the league in total offense (293.3 yards per game), 31st in rushing offense (79.5), and 27th in scoring offense (18.2 points per game).
Coach Antonio Pierce’s team also ranks 27th in offensive EPA at -0.14. That stat calculates how many points a team is expected to score every play.
Not much has gone right for the Raiders this season offensively. They cannot run the ball, and they cannot throw the ball consistently enough.
However, one player has provided a spark nearly every time he touches the football.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been everything the Silver and Black have hoped he would be and more.
Through six games, Bowers is tied for third in the league with 37 receptions, leads all tight ends with 384 yards, and has one touchdown. He is on pace for 104 receptions, 1,088 yards, and three touchdowns. That yardage total would set an NFL rookie tight end record.
Before the season, the Raiders anticipated Davante Adams being their top receiving option. With Adams possibly on his way out via trade, Bowers has stepped up and has become the first look for Raiders quarterbacks.
Bowers is coming off a nine-catch, 71-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This comes just one week after his 12-catch, 97-yard performance against the Denver Broncos, capped off with an excellent touchdown.
Bowers is more than just a tight end. He is simply an offensive weapon. The Raiders can line him up anywhere on the field and he will go and make plays.
The Raiders also hoped to utilize heavy 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) with Bowers and Michael Mayer. Mayer has been away from the team dealing with a personal matter.
No matter who has been at quarterback or what personnel grouping the Raiders have put on the field, Bowers has produced. For being just 21 years old, he is exceptionally advanced as an athlete.
The Raiders have been hard to watch offensively, but when the ball is going No. 89’s way, Raider Nation has something to believe in looking to the future.
