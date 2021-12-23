Raiders Add Second Cornerback to COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday.

This is the second cornerback placed on the COVID-19 list after rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on COVID-19 last week and missed Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Facyson is in his fourth season in the NFL and first with the Raiders. He started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the departure of a few players in defense, Facyson has stepped up and helped fill in some of the holes.

Primarily a special teams player, Facyson's name was called to come in and fill in an empty cornerback spot, and has done a good job doing so.

In his first season with the Raiders, he has tallied 44 total tackles (31 solos), one interception, and 11 pass deflections.

The Raiders are currently down two starting cornerbacks as they prepare to host divisional rival, the Denver Broncos.

“Nate Hobbs is still in the COVID reserve position at this particular point,” interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said.

As for Hobbs, he has exceeded expectations and emerged himself as one of the top rookies and cornerbacks in this league.

Ranked as the 10th-best coverage cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus, Hobbs has appeared to be a draft steal.

In his rookie season, he has 61 total tackles (41 solos), one forced fumble, one sack, one interception, and two pass deflections.

Under the new protocols placed by the NFL, Hobbs and Facyson might be able to return to the team and play this Sunday against the Broncos.

