BREAKING: Can Raiders Try to Lure Aaron Glenn Away From Jets Standing Offer?
Well, the Ben Johnson sweepstakes are over and similar to 31 other NFL teams, the Las Vegas Raiders did not win. However, there still are options for the Raiders to consider, especially now that certain candidates are able to meet in person, one being current defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Aaron Glenn.
Glenn has already completed one interview with the Raiders during their offseason pursuit, but no other information has been released. It was well documented that the Raiders wanted Johnson to be their new head coach, so is Glenn the next best option?
Sure, he could be. But other options remain on the market. One concerning aspect about Glenn's head coaching pursuit for Las Vegas is that the New York Jets have met with him multiple times, giving the sense that they are all in on the Glenn sweepstakes.
Per Mike Florio's recent article discussion about the connection between Glenn and the Jets, there could be some underlying issues that Glenn see's with that organization that wasn't able to get Glenn to sign the dotted line.
"He’s their pick. They, for now, aren’t his. And the fact that he left New York without signing a contract is no different than driving away from the car lot without making a purchase. If the candidate needs to think about it, there’s something that gives him concern," Florio said.
Glenn could easily sign elsewhere if its not in New York. Meeting with multiple teams, rumors spiral about him possibly taking the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, another team not named the Raiders.
The Jets have had some dysfunction in their front office for many years, most recently firing their head coach mid season, which did them no further justice, as the losses kept piling up. However, Las Vegas does not have a strong quarterback, which could still be daunting for certain candidates, especially if they have never been the head coach of a football organization before.
While Glenn may not end up as the Raiders head coach for 2025, the franchise has other names circulating the media, such as Pete Carroll, Robert Saleh, and Todd Monken.
