BREAKING: Crosby Out for Monday in Last Raiders Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with injuries to their players all season long. First, Gardner Minshew is out for the season, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell suffered a knee injury last week. The latest injury report for the Raiders takes a massive blow on defense.
According to the Raiders injury report, defensive end Maxx Crosby has been ruled OUT for the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night. The massive blow will likely see Tyree Wilson step into Crosby's place at the defensive end position.
Crosby has been the Raider's backbone and franchise player since he came into the league for the team. Having had a terrific 2023-24 season, Crosby picked up where he left off to begin the year. Yet his injuries this season have been problematic.
On the season, Crosby has 45 tackles, 28 of them being solos, 7.5 quarterback sacks, five passes defended, and 13.5 stuffs. While Crosby's numbers have taken a step back from his 2023 90 total tackles, he has still been a reliable and scary part of the Raiders defense this year.
While Crosby is ruled out, the injury report also listed quarterback Aidan O'Connell as questionable as he continues to recover from a knee injury he was dealt last week. Also, defensive tackle Adam Butler, who has been dealing with a concussion, is listed as questionable for Monday. Cornerback Sam Webb also landed on the injury report and is listed as doubtful, dealing with back pain.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder will likely fill in for O'Connell if O'Connell is unable to compete. Wilson is the secondary for the Raiders in Crosby's position and will now likely be given a chance to show what he has in Crosby's absence.
