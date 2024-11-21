BREAKING: First Week 12 Injury Report Rough For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first injury report of Week 12 on Wednesday. The Silver and Black will face AFC West rival Denver this week at Allegiant Stadium, hoping for a better outcome than their previous one this season.
That being said, it looks to be a tough matchup. The Broncos are rolling and the Raiders can't shake their struggles. Now, their first injury report looks like it will make the task of getting back to the win column even more difficult.
On Wednesday's practice, numerous key Raiders did not play. Second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who has been nothing short of incredible in his turnaround from a rough rookie campaign, was out with a shoulder that he injured against the Miami Dolphins.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs was out with an ankle, as well as star cornerback Jack Jones, sidelined with a back injury. On the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders were without their top-2 ball carriers, Zamir White and Alexander Mattison. White is nursing a quad injury and Mattison an ankle.
Regarding his two running backs, Pierce knows he has options in Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube and Sincere McCormick. Pierce is approaching the problem with a next man up mentality.
"Especially in a game like this. Because if you remember last time we played Denver, Ameer [Abdullah] had a really good game," Pierce said on Wednesday. "Had some big plays for us, some great opportunities in the passing game, in the running game, obviously special teams. But if he happens to be the lead back this week, were going to feel really comfortable about him. I mean, he's an explosive player, he's a vet, he knows the system, very savvy. It's just making sure everybody's comfortable, especially up front in protection, being keyed in on that."
Regarding the status of Jones and Bennett, Pierce said they will wait and see how the two cornerbacks are later in the week.
