BREAKING: Former GM Reveals Importance of Raiders' Carroll Hiring
The Pete Carroll hiring has given the Las Vegas Raiders a ton of praise since it was made official.
They set out to get experience, stability, and continuity. Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd referred to it as having an "adult" in the building. Carroll himself has done some winning early on, retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, a powerful presence in the building, and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, whose value is greatly overlooked.
Former general manager Michael Lombardi, who makes a weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, believes the Carroll hiring gives the Silver and Black something else: credibility throughout the league.
"I think sometimes these owners need to buy credibility," Lombardi told McAfeeCC. "They've made so many mistakes along the way that they have to buy somebody that brings them credibility in the building, and Pete Carroll, who will, you know, whatever people want to say outside the NFL and in the media -- Pete Carroll has had an NFL Hall of Fame career coaching career. If you just look at what he's been able to accomplish in Seattle, the winning that he did there, going to two Super Bowls, winning one ... he gets his team into the playoffs. I think to me, the Raiders bought credibility. They needed it. And they needed somebody who's gonna give them some competitive nature within the framework of how they are gonna play.
"I think it's a great hire, he's a young 73, he's got incredible energy, I think he will be able to walk in front of that team and get in front of them and have the ability to say 'Fellas, if you want to win a Super Bowl this is what you have to do."
Carroll's resume includes 30 years of NFL experience and an overall head coaching record of 170-120-1, with his most successful stint coming with the Seahawks; there, he accumulated a win/loss record of 137-89-1 to go with two Super Bowl appearances. He won a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII over a stacked Denver Broncos team.
With Carroll, the Raiders will be able to compete.
