BREAKING: Latest Raiders Injury Report Brings Ominous News
The Las Vegas Raiders added three new names to the injury report on Thursday. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell did not participate in practice, listed with an illness. Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah was did not participate either, with a foot injury.
Star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was out with an ankle injury. The severity of O'Connell's illness shouldn't be enough to keep him out of the contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.
O'Connell has seen a resurgence under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has unlocked the Silver and Black attack. Turner spoke about O'Connell on Thursday.
"Yeah, he's a really smart, focused individual," Turner said. "He makes decisions on time, and for the most part they’re the right decisions. No one's going to be 100%, but I always tell him if the ball is coming out of your hand, then I'm not going to be mad at you. I might coach you up on a different look, but there's always really good communication. He's not afraid to tell me how he feels about a call or a certain way we're doing a play. And then I'll give it right back to him, whether I agree with him or I'll maybe explain to him why we have it a certain way, and then he'll get it. But he loves football, he's all in on it, and I think the more he plays, the more he'll continue to grow."
Zamir White was inactive again, as was cornerback Nate Hobbs. Running back Alexander Mattison was limited, as he was on Wednesday. Friday will be very telling as to the possibility of his status on Sunday.
