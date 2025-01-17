BREAKING: NFL Insider Pumping the Breaks on Raiders, Ben Johnson
Based on reports, it seemed all but certain the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson were the right match for a head coaching job.
Now, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is pumping the breaks. During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Schefter shared his quarrels with the idea Johnson would take the mantle for the Silver and Black.
"I know everybody has Ben Johnson anointed to the Raiders but I'm not in that camp right now," Schefter said. "I'll have to believe it before I see it. ... I don't know where he's going to go, but he's going to have, I think, three realistic options. But why is everybody ignoring Chicago when it comes to Ben Johnson? Why has that been dispelled?"
As pointed out by The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis, it was Schefter who first reported doubts that Johnson could ever go to the Bears.
"He’s going to be very careful," the insider said back in November. "I don’t know that he desires to head in the division to go to a place that you’re talking about the dysfunction that has existed within that organization."
Despite lacking a franchise quarterback, an uber-important piece for any coach's success, Moraitis believes the Silver and Black has a lot to offer Johnson.
"One thing the Raiders have that the Bears and Jaguars don't is a clean slate," Moraitis wrote. "Both of those teams have a quarterback and general manager in place already while Las Vegas offers Johnson a chance to pick both. The Raiders also have a ton of cap space to work with. If Johnson wants to fully build out the team he takes over in his own image, the Raiders offer him the best chance to do that."
As reported by our Hondo Carpenter, the Raiders are also willing to spend whatever it takes to get Johnson. If he is "their guy", owner Mark Davis is more than ready to fork over the amount required to secure his services.
The Raiders and Johnson were reportedly "enamored" with each other during the interview, which went exceptionally well.
