BREAKING: Playoff Game Poses Conflict of Interest For Raiders' Brady
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been tied to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson throughout the head coach hiring process, per reports. In fact, our Hondo Carpenter reported that Brady and Johnson were able to connect during Johnson's interview as they both see the game through a similar lens.
Johnson is the frontrunner for the Raiders job as it stands, their No. 1 target. With Brady in the driver's seat of the hiring process.
That poses an issue this Sunday, since Brady will have to call the Lions' divisional round matchup with the Washington Commanders. Many, such as "Awful Announcing", are skeptical as to whether Brady can maintain a professional, objective voice throughout the contest.
"The three-time NFL MVP will be tasked with calling a game featuring one of the NFL’s hottest head coaching candidates in Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, all the while the team he co-owns is in the midst of searching for a new head coach," Ben Axelrod wrote for the site. How convenient. While some biases are inevitable when it comes to former players calling games — Brady didn’t exactly sound like a neutral observer calling Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season — the idea of him calling a Lions game at this point in the NFL calendar raises a whole new set of questions and concerns.
"Will Brady be willing to criticize the Lions offense if need be, knowing that the team he owns is reportedly 'enamored' with Johnson as a coaching candidate? And even with his restrictions in place as a result of his ownership role, what sort of access to the Detroit offensive coordinator might Brady’s preparations afford him that other NFL teams wouldn’t have the same access to?"
There are also questions as to what it would mean for Brady to potentially spend time around Johnson throughout the week leading up to the contest. The frustration from a good deal of the media is the fact that Brady is continuing to juggle both gigs, refusing thus far to be selective to just one or the other.
"By this point, the obvious issue with Brady’s dual roles is nothing new, with many believing it’s now only a matter of time until he’s forced to choose one or the other (which one he’d pick also seems clear)," Axelrod continued. "Still, never has it been more apparent than it is in the days leading into Lions-Commanders, with perhaps the only surprising part about all of this being that it took until the Divisional Round of his first season at Fox for such an obvious example of his newfound conflict of interest to make itself apparent."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE