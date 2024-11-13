BREAKING: Raiders' Antonio Pierce Names Starting QB
The Las Vegas Raiders have named a starting quarterback for their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Head coach Antonio Pierce said that the starting quarterback will be Gardner Minshew II during his Wednesday press conference.
"He gives us the best opportunity to go forward, and he has every opportunity to go out there and help us get to a win," Pierce told reporters.
The Raiders have also made new changes to the offensive staff in it's entirety, and Pierce said that they are "all waiting" to see the changes that Scott Turner and his father, Norv, implement.
"Not gonna make no promises, but just wanted a change, wanted a spark, bringing in different ideas," Pierce said. "Bringing in Norv, somebody whose been from the outside. He's been watching our games, lot of respect for Norv. He coached against me as a player, as I got into coaching, watched him from afar the last couple of years. Some more ideas, some more outside ideas, different perspectives, gameplanning, how to attack the weakest link. How to get our players in the best position to be successful."
Minshew was named the starter before the season after a tight contest with Aidan O'Connell. After a rough start, Minshew was benched for the second-year quarterback out of Purdue, before O'Connell went down with a hand injury.
The Raiders brought in Desmond Ridder, who was equally as uninspiring a signal caller as Minshew if not less so. The Silver and Black offense has been abysmal all season, and the hope is that this spark provided by the Turners can make this season feel a little less lost.
