BREAKING: Raiders' Brock Bowers Named As Finalist For Top Rookie Award
The Las Vegas Raiders have a superstar in tight end Brock Bowers.
The rookie out of Georgia and No. 13 pick out of the 2024 NFL Draft lived up to incredible hype and then some. He was named a starter in the Pro Bowl and even better, a first-team All-Pro selection by the Associated Press.
Now, Bowers will have a chance to add the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award to his trophy case. On Tuesday, the six finalists for the award were announced. Along with Bowers, the nominees are Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Bowers' case is among the strongest. He led all tight ends (rookie or not) in receptions with 112 and receiving yards with 1,194. He has the record for the most receptions be a rookie in a season all-time as well as the third-most receptions by a tight end in a single season.
No rookie tight end has ever had more receiving yards than Bowers.
Former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce summarized what made Bowers special, saying, "This guy is different. It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard."
" ... I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball -- I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”
Bowers has stiff competition for the award. Daniels of Washington had a legendary rookie campaign at the game's most important position and led the Commanders to a playoff win in doing so. Division rival quarterback Nix also had a stellar campaign, taking the once down-and-out Broncos to the playoffs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE