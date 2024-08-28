BREAKING: Raiders Claim Two Defensive Rookies Off Waivers
The Las Vegas Raiders are already making moves following their initial 53-man roster cuts.
Per multiple reports, the Raiders have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Thomas Harper and former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Jonah Laulu off waivers.
Harper is a rookie who comes off a 2023 season with Notre Dame, which he joined after four years at Oklahoma State. He was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent back in April.
The young defensive back posted three tackles in the Chargers' second preseason game and a sack in their first.
Harper made 10 starts in 11 games, totaling 39 tackles, six for loss, three pass breakups, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in his final collegiate season.
Laulu is another rookie, having been selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent his final two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from Hawaii, where he played four seasons.
In his final season with the Sooners, Laulu made three starts in 13 games, posting 11 tackles, 3.0 for loss, four quarterback hurries and 1.0 sacks.
Laulu registered two tackles in Indianapolis' first preseason game, one in its second and a sack in its finale.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco discussed the process of adding players off the waiver wire when he addressed the media after Las Vegas narrowed down its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.
"We've done a lot of work leading up to this as far as having reports on everybody and seeing
who's out there who maybe can strengthen us," Telesco said. "And that's what we'll look at tonight, tomorrow and into Wednesday and Thursday and see how that plays out."
