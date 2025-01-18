BREAKING: Raiders Crosby Gives Take on Which MVP Candidate is Harder to Defend
The Las Vegas Raiders have one, if not the best defensive players in the National Football League defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Crosby is the star and the franchise player of the Silver and Black. Since coming into the NFL, he has got better and better and has transformed into one of the best.
Crosby has had his fair share of going up against the best quarterbacks in the league. He plays against the best twice a year, Patrick Mahomes. This past season he also played against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Crosby was a major reason they won that matchup.
He has also faced off against Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen in college and the NFL.
Jackson and Allen have been going at it all season long to determine who is the MVP this season. You can make the argument for both but they are not worried about winning MVP because they want to win the Super Bowl.
Crosby gave his take on what MVP candidate is harder to defend on NFL GameDay Morning.
"I mean they are both extremely difficult to defend," said Crosby. "They are both MVP caliber players. They are both going to extend plays. They are going to make plays on their feet. They are going to extend plays to throw downfield. If you had to pick one, I would stay Josh Allen. I have matchups against him twice in the NFL and in college and he is just so big. It is like a guy my size. A dude that is 6'5 250 pounds but can also run a 4.5. He is just incredible. The way he can make every single throw on the field. It makes your job difficult, and you have to worry about him all the time. If I would have to give it to anybody it will be Josh Allen."
"You cannot be reckless but you also cannot be scared. You gotta rush the quarterback. At the end of the day that is your job. It is difficult, you know they are not always going to be standing in the same spot ... You do not know where they are going to be, but they are also going to hold the ball longer than your typical quarterback."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.