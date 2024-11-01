BREAKING: Raiders Defensive Star One Step Closer For Big Honor
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane has made a name for himself in the desert with his rangy, tough, physical play as one of the stalwarts of the Silver and Black's defense. Off the field, Spillane is making an impact, too.
Spillane was announced today as the Raiders nominee for the 2024 “Salute to Service Award" presented by USAA. The award honors "a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community."
This will be the 14th time the honor has be awarded, and the three finalists for the award will be announced in January. The recipient will be honored at the NFL Awards show. Fans can vote until Nov. 30.
A press release indicates the explanation for Spillane's nomination.
"Robert Spillane ... honors, empowers, and connects with the U.S. military community. Robert and his wife joined a Raiders contingent visiting Nellis Air Force Base to engage with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays," it reads. "They decorated Raiders themed ornaments, signed autographs, took pictures, and enjoyed hot chocolate and holiday treats. 'We're very thankful to be here in honor of Raider Nation, giving back to our troops who do so much to take care of us and to keep us safe,' said Spillane. Robert led and encouraged his teammates to attend the Day of Gratitude at Allegiant Stadium. The Day of Gratitude is a resource fair focused on connecting veterans to health, social, and financial services that empower them toward life sustainability and improved life outcomes.
"Up to 15,000 veterans and military members attended the day filled with honor, joy, and community. The event featured meet-and-greets with Raiders players, 42 booths of support services, and distributed approximately two million dollars of goods including shoes, toys, and household items. Another one million dollars of goods will be distributed to veterans and military families who could not attend. Robert stated, 'I am honored...to honor our military and veteran heroes for their service to our country. I play football because of the freedoms I enjoy because of sacrifices made by our veterans and military.'"
