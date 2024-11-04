BREAKING: Raiders Fire Offensive Coordinator, Among Others
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after nine games and a 2-7 record. The move was announced after the Raiders' 41-24 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The news was announced by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
The Raiders offense was abysmal, to put it mildly, to this point in the season. The run game, something head coach Antonio Pierce wanted to establish, was non-existent. Poor quarterback situation or not, the Raiders' passing attack was not much better.
Getsy consistently failed to make adjustments this season and some of the play-calling was downright egregious. At times, it seemed like the Raiders would do the opposite of what worked.
The Raiders were near the bottom of the league in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, and scoring. The Raiders averaged just 79 rushing yards per game under Getsy's leadership.
One might wonder as to why the Silver and Black thought Getsy would pan out in the first place after a horrendous tenure in Chicago. After the Bengals loss, Pierce said that the Raiders would look into everything to make changes. He is a man of his word.
One did not have to look far to see the problem with the Raiders' offense. Yes, the offensive line was banged up. But the play-calling was what did it. The Raiders failed to stick with what worked and far too often allowed self-inflicted mistakes cost them momentum and ultimately, wins.
The Raiders also fired offensive line coach James Cregg and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangerello.
The Raiders want to "Just Win." They possibly took a step in the right direction by departing from what has failed to work.
