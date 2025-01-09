BREAKING: Raiders, Lions DC Glenn Set Date For HC Interview
The Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have set the interview date for the Silver and Black's head coaching vacancy.
The two parties will interview on Friday afternoon, per ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
Per Schefter, Glenn declined an interview with the New England Patriots. That could mean Glenn knows something within the Patriots' organization. The sentiment around the league is that the Patriots will land former Tennessee Titans head coach and New England alum Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. He interviewed with the Patriots on Thursday.
New England has made a strong effort for Vrabel's services after the firing of one-and-done head coach Jerod Mayo. That theory is likely as the Patriots would be a solid landing spot -- good draft picks, a lot of salary cap, and a quarterback situation that is settled.
Glenn has become one of the hottest commodities in the head coaching job market, with a strong performance in Detroit as one of the league's premier defensive minds over the past four seasons. His incredible coaching performance in Detroit's regular season finale against a 14-win Minnesota Vikings (holding them without a touchdown) is just part of the clamor for his talents.
The defensive coordinator has shown a good track record with in-house development and leadership, too, outside of the X's and O's.
The Raiders fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday and general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday. Minority owner Tom Brady is in the driver's seat in the organization's hunt for leadership. The Silver and Black wants stability and experience in their next head coach hire.
Our Hondo Carpenter recently detailed what the Raiders will be looking for in a recent episode of the
"Las Vegas Raiders Insider" podcast:
""I asked a person, 'Do you think they are going to go in a defensive way, or an offensive way?' And they said 'I don't think that there is a pre-determined side of the ball. ... But they told me Tom is looking for a football savant, he's looking for somebody that knows the game.
"The Raiders are not looking at either side of the ball for a background, that they are looking for someone who has a totality of understanding of the game."
