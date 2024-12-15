BREAKING: Raiders, Maxx Crosby Dealt Serious Blow
The Las Vegas Raiders have sustained more injuries than nearly any other team in the National Football League. While injuries are a part of the game and every team is experiencing injuries at this point in the season, the Raiders have undoubtedly suffered more consequential injuries than normal.
After losing rising defensive end Malcolm Koonce just days before their first game of the season, the Raiders suffered injuries to many of the defense's most critcal players. Prized free agent Christian Wilkins has missed most of the season with a foot injury, eliminating two of the Raiders' best defensive linemen.
The Raiders also suffered injuries to critical players such as Marcus Epps and safety Nate Hobbs. Just days before their primetime matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, the Raiders suffered what is all but a fatal blow to an already banged up defense.
Adam Schefter has reported that Crosby will miss the remaining games of the season due to an ankle injury that has nagged him for some while now.
"Raiders three-time Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby, who already has been ruled out for Monday night's game vs. the Falcons due to his ankle injury, is expected to undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery that likely will end his 2024 season, league sources told ESPN," Schefter said.
Crosby, an All-Pro has only missed six games since the 2019 season, he is undoubtedly one of the most dependable players in the league and the most critical players on the Raiders defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.