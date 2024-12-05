BREAKING: Raiders Maxx Crosby Nominated for League's Highest Honor
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the top defensive ends in the National Football League in Maxx Crosby. The veteran defensive end has been the face of the Raiders organization over the last few years because of his stellar play on the field.
However, he has been just as valuable off the field. He was recently nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
According to the Raiders, Crosby “has consistently demonstrated a heartfelt dedication to making a positive impact on the community around him. As a nominee, Crosby will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments. Among his many commendable endeavors off the field, Crosby has been a steadfast supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, consistently playing a pivotal role in fulfilling the wishes of many children.
“Over the course of the 2024 season, Crosby will have helped to host 5 Make-A-Wish kids and their families, who experienced a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience on the Saturday before a Raiders home game. On gameday, those families were treated to a VIP experience, including pre-game field access on the sideline to watch warm-ups and a comped meal at any of the concession stands.”
Crosby looks to continue to be a positive influence on and off the field.
