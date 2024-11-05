BREAKING: Raiders' Maxx Crosby Sounds Off on Potential Trade
Maxx Crosby is more than the Las Vegas Raiders' best player -- he is one of the best players in the entire NFL.
The problem is that the Raiders have failed to match Crosby's compete level this season. Their dismal 2-7 record all but eliminates them from the playoffs. With a season that held so much promise but has produced so much disappointment, it would be easy to want to jump ship.
That's not Crosby, though. Even with injuries and the Davante Adams drama -- he has been the rock solid leader for the Silver and Black. Crosby was recently asked by former Sports Illustrated great Peter King on the "Let's Go!" Sirius XM show about the possibility of being traded.
And if Crosby had changed his mind.
"Yeah, you know, a lot of that's outta my control. Like I said, control the controllables," Crosby said. "I know a lot of teams have called, you know, that's just the reality. But at the end of the day, like, I wanna win here. But, you know, there's a lot of, like I said, I can't control anything. The only thing I can control is my mindset, how I show up to work, how I lead, how I perform, and doing that at the highest level. So for me, of course, I wanna be a part of a winner. You know, I don't wanna, I've said it multiple times, but I don't wanna be a part of a rebuild or anything like that. I've been doing it for six years, you know what I mean? And I'm in the prime of my career. As tough as this season has been, like, I played in eight games, I'm double digit TFLs again. I'm producing at a very high level, finding ways to affect the game.
"That's what I'm gonna always do. And I've done it banged up, you know what I mean? The last month I've been dealing with this high ankle, you know what I mean? And still playing through it. And a lot of guys are on IR, you know what I mean, with the same injury. So, for me, I look at all that as another opportunity to rise. So with this bye week coming up I'm gonna get my body right and get ready to go and be at my best and finish the season on a very high note. But yeah, with all the trade stuff going on, like, I feel like I hear it every single day, you know what I mean? It's constant. I know teams are calling, and that's just part of the business.
"I've seen it back with, having Von Miller, who's like a big brother to me. I seen him go through it when I was younger, I think it was my second year in the league, and that was when he got traded to the Rams. And he was going through it. I seen his name in the news every single day. Who's gonna get Von? Is it gonna be the Rams? Is it gonna be the Patriots? Is it gonna be so-and-so? And he just rolled with the punches. And I, you know, I've talked to him a little bit, got some advice from him, how to just stay level headed with all the noise and all the media and the craziness. And everyone's got an opinion, but at the end of the day, my opinion and my tight-knit circle's opinion is all that I'm looking towards and lean on, because that's all that really matters. You know, everybody's thinks they know what I should do with my career, but I got the best team in the world, the best people around me. And that's who I lean on."
