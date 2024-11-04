BREAKING: Raiders' Pierce Gives Harsh Truth About Team, Firings
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the bye week on a five-game losing streak, mainly because of the subpar performance on offense. The poor play was a weekly occurrence for an offense that lacked continuity along he offensive line or consistent play from the quarterback position.
After the first four games of the season, it was clear quarterback Gardner Minshew was struggling. Searching for ways to help the offense get going, the Raiders switched to quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
The second-year quarterback played well briefly before getting injured, but the Raiders’ offense still struggled overall. After their Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and with the bye week on the horizon, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce took a deep look at the team’s inner workings.
He decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
“When I look at the last nine weeks, I just look at a bunch of things,” Pierce said. “I will start with, first and foremost, the turnovers. I don’t care what team you are, who you have at quarterback, who’s your head coach, who’s your offensive coordinator, you are not going to win games when you turn the ball over at the rate we have been turning it over.”
The Raiders lead the league in turnovers with 19. Sunday’s performance against the Bengals was the final straw for Getsy.
“We have been turning it over pretty much three times a game, 13 [turnovers] in the last five [games],” Pierce said. “I think we have had enough opportunities to punch the ball in and to give our team an opportunity to win games, and we have not done that.
Its really a compilation of everything. When I go from play caller, to the play of our players, to execution, to details, to the confidence that we are playing with, a lot of things play into it. While it is unfortunate that Getsy was fired, the writing was on the wall. Sports Illustrated reported shortly before Sunday's game that Getsy could be on the hot seat with another poor showing.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.