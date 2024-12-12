BREAKING: Raiders Release First Week 15 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) will face NFC South opponent Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Monday Night Football.
On Thursday, the Raiders released their first injury report. Some notable players did not participate.
All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Adam Butler did not participate, as Crosby is dealing with an ankle injury and Butler a concussion. Cornerback Nate Hobbs did not participate, still dealing with an ankle as well.
On Wednesday, head coach Antonio Pierce spoke about how dangerous he found the Falcons' offense to be. Most especially feature running back Bijan Robinson.
"He's a really good player," Pierce said. "I've watched him since high school, college, dynamic player. I mean, reminds me when I played Reggie Bush. I mean, first guy doesn't tackle him, line him up at wide receiver, out the backfield, run game impressive. I mean a really, really good football player. We've got our hands full with this one. We're going to need all 11 Raiders to make this guy get on the ground and tackle him. It's going to be a difficult challenge, obviously a tremendous player, but our guys are up for it."
If the Raiders can't play Crosby or Butler, they lose key defenders that help with containment against the run. They also add the Silver and Black's brand of physicality, so against a power-running team like the Falcons it is imperative to have those players ready to go.
Luckily for the Silver and Black, it is just the first practice of the week. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was limited, as was quarterback Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell exited Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a deep bruise on his knee.
The good news is that running back Alexander Mattison was able to fully participate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.