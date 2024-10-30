BREAKING: Raiders Reveal First Week 9 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders had a key player back in practice on Wednesday, while a couple others had to sit out.
The club revealed the first injury report for its Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, which includes updates for both teams.
Raiders updates
Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby is still dealing with an ankle injury but was a full participant in Las Vegas' practice on Wednesday.
Center Andre James suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs this past Sunday and did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Cornerback Jack Jones was also limited Wednesday with a knee injury.
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is still recovering from his ankle injury after making his return in Week 8. He was also limited on Wednesday.
Offensive tackle Kolton Miller is still healing from an elbow injury and was also limited Wednesday.
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig is dealing with a hamstring injury but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Guard Dylan Parham, who has missed Las Vegas' last two contests due to a foot injury, was back in practice Wednesday, though limited.
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane did not participate on Wednesday as he deals with a knee injury.
Lastly, Raiders running back Zamir White was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a quadricep injury.
Bengals updates
Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (quadricep) did not participate in Cincinnati's practice on Wednesday.
Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (thumb) were full participants Wednesday.
