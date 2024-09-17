Raiders Today

BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

Aidan Champion

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for their first home game of the 2024 season.

They enter Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers 1-1, coming off a big-time upset of the Baltimore Ravens.

On Tuesday, the club released its unofficial depth chart for the Week 3 contest.

It is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Ramel Keyton

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

WR Tre Tucker

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

WR DJ Turner

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Christian Wilkins

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Marcus Epps

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLB Luke Masterson

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Isaiah Pola-Mao

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Jonah Laulu

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Amari Burney

SS Thomas Harper

(Fourth String)

OLB Amari Gainer

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

