BREAKING: Raiders Rookie Bowers Recognized Again for Monster Performance
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was once again a reliable weapon for the Silver and Black on Sunday as he finished the loss to the Los Angeles Rams as the game's receiving leader with 93 yards on 10 receptions.
For the fourth time this season, Bowers has been nominated for the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award, having been elected in Week 5, Week 2 and Week 1.
The other nominees for Week 7 are New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.
Maye recorded 276 passing yards and two touchdowns in New England's loss to Jacksonville.
Nix posted 164 passing yards while rushing for 75 in Denver's win over the New Orleans Saints.
Coleman registered a 125 yards on just four receptions in Buffalo's victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Thomas tallied 89 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in Jacksonville's win over the Patriots.
Bishop totaled six tackles, one for a loss and two interceptions in Pittsburgh's win against the New York Jets.
Bowers has yet to win the award, which has mostly been claimed by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has won six of seven times this season.
The rookie tight end continues to dominate this season, having just broken the record for most catches by a tight end in their first seven games. People have even started to call him the best tight end in the game right now.
You can vote for the Week 7 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week here.
