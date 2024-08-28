BREAKING: Raiders Sign Former Giants CB Darnay Holmes
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make roster moves, particularly on defense.
The club announced on Wednesday that it has signed former New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes.
Holmes comes off a solid 2024 preseason, having recorded five tackles in the Giants' preseaosn finale against the New York Jets and two in their matchup with the Detroit Lions.
The Giants selected Holmes in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He would spend his first two seasons under Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who held the same role with the Giants in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Holmes made a strong first impression in the league, making five starts in 12 contests in his rookie campaign, registering 30 tackles, five passes defensed, two quarterback hits, an interception, a fumble recovery and half a sack.
He returned the following year to make four starts in 11 games. Holmes then played in 15 games in his third season, starting in just two contests.
In total, Holmes has tallied 107 tackles, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Last season, Holmes played in a career-best 16 games but saw a career-low 123 defensive snaps. He did, however, post two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Holmes spent three seasons at UCLA, making 33 starts in 35 career games. He was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his final season with the program.
Holmes' signing comes just hours after the Raiders waived rookie cornerback M.J. Devonshire. The veteran's addition seems to be another step towards what should be the Raiders' attempt at adding depth to their secondary. Regardless of what role Holmes has on this team, his experience should be valuable.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.