BREAKING: Raiders Sign OL Wagner to New Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are already making moves with their roster.
On Monday, while many around the league are eyeing new coaching jobs and planning ahead for the future, the Silver and Black signed offensive lineman Dalton Wagner to a new contract, as announced by his agent Brett Tessler on Twitter.
"The Las Vegas Raiders just signed my client Dalton Wagner (OT, Arkansas) to a new contract for 2025. Was injured in 2023 and had a good year of development with them last season," Tessler wrote.
The details of the new contract are not known at this time.
Wagner was on the Raiders' practice squad in 2024. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound offensive tackle entered the league with a plethora of experience, having started 40 games for the Razorbacks. The SEC pedigree only makes the feat more impressive. Wagner earned All-SEC recognition in 2022, his final year with the Razorbacks.
He was a key player on an offensive line that helped the offense to some of the most productive seasons in Arkansas history.
As an NFL Draft prospect, Lance Zierlein named him a priority free agent.
"Wagner has rare size and length at the tackle position, with much better play strength than we typically see from tackles of his height," Zierlein wrote. "He uses his long arms to punch with independent hands, using well-timed strikes to keep rushers out of rhythm. A lack of foot agility leaves him susceptible to inside moves and counters both as a pass protector and run blocker. His overall ability in pass pro plays to his favor, but the run blocking is subpar. Wagner is a right tackle-only prospect but pass protection is very valuable in the league, which gives him a chance to make a roster."
NFL Draft Buzz cited some strengths to Wagner's game.
"An agile mover who puts his length to good use, using his hands aggressively and landing solid initial punches ... Uses his hands well, with good hand placement to maximize his powerful punch. He shows impressive coordination between his upper and lower body when moving in pass protection ... Consistently lands blocks at the second level, and Wagner finishes strong. As a pass protector, he has violent, heavy hands. Along with a strong initial punch, he has the hand strength to grip and redirect pass rushers."
With Wagner, the Raiders ensure they have depth at the tackle position.
