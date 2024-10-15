BREAKING: Raiders Star Davante Adams Trade Set
An agreement has been made.
Davante Adams is going to be reuniting with his buddy, Aaron Rodgers.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report on Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders star receiver is expected to be traded to the New York Jets. The insider credited a source that said the Raiders would receive "a conditional 3rd-round pick that can go to a second-round pick."
Schefter credited another source that said the Jets will assume the cost of Adams' remaining salary.
The news shouldn't come as a surprise, as New York was in the running for the six-time Pro Bowler all the way through.
Adams will be back with his former quarterback, Rodgers, who threw to the three-time first-team All-Pro wideout for eight seasons during their time together with the Green Bay Packers.
Green Pay, which selected Adams in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, traded him to Las Vegas in March 2022. The elite wide receiver would spend two-plus seasons with the Raiders, playing a total of 37 games.
In that time, Adams collected 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns on 221 receptions.
Adams has been healing from a hamstring injury, which had him sit for Las Vegas' last three contests, the only ones he missed since joining the team.
Reports of Adams requesting a trade began at the start of the month, following the first game he missed against the Cleveland Browns.
The veteran wideout is in his 11th NFL season and is still at the top of his game. The 2-3 Jets will hope he's the boost they need to get back to start adding tallies to the win column.
