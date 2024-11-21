BREAKING: Raiders Stars in Jeopardy of Being Burglary Victims
Over the last few years, player safety has become more of an issue for the National Football League and most professional leagues. That continues to be the case after the homes of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were burglarized on consecutive days.
According to Pelissero, “Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association, and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate.
“At least one other current NFL player's home was burglarized in the past week. ‘It's legit,’ said one source familiar with the situation. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."
In response to the burglaries, the NFL has warned players across the league, alerting them of what is happening and how to prevent being victimized.
Another player who’s home was burglarized was former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph. The veteran defensive lineman now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, was not home when the crime took place, according to police.
This is an issue that can potentially impact players from multiple leagues. However, Las Vegas Raiders players, specifically, should be extra careful.
Raiders players are some of the most high profile players in the league, regardless of how well they are doing that season. They also live in a worldwide tourist destination, making their homes easily accessible for determined thieves.
