BREAKING: Raiders Suffer Massive Injury Blow on Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss on Sunday to the Denver Broncos continues to get worse for the Silver and Black.
Per Ian Rapoport, star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is now out indefinitely after suffering a Jones Fracture during the contest. He will be undergoing surgery. Wilkins' injury is a massive blow for the Raiders, whose defensive line is one of if not their best unit on the team.
All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been dealing with a high ankle sprain and wasn't 100 percent despite returning on Sunday. The Raiders already lost a rising star in Malcolm Koonce, a candidate for double-digit sacks after a breakout last season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Wilkins was the Raiders' big offseason acquisition, signing with the Silver and Black in March for four years and $110 million. Wilkins paired nicely with Adam Butler and John Jenkins to form one of the deepest and talented defensive interiors in the league.
Through five games, Wilkins had two sacks and 17 total tackles (11 solo), with two tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Wilkins' effect on the Raiders was not limited to the stat sheet.
As a modern defensive interior, Wilkins is a space-eater in the run game and a formidable pass rusher. He can get penetration or collapse the pocket and often had an effect on the play. Wilkins' presence makes it hard for opponents to gameplan for the Raiders.
They have to deal with Wilkins or Crosby, along with a whole host of Raiders defenders.
Rapoport made the announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter.
